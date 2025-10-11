Oct. 2025 Competition Updates

Modification of Our New Authentication Standards Initiative
Following our September 2025 Competition announcement regarding new authentication standards for January 1, 2025, we received valuable feedback indicating this timeline was too aggressive, particularly given that C2PA Content Credentials are not yet universally supported across all post-processing applications.
In response, we’ve revised our approach, our new Content Credential initiative is now optional and educational rather than mandatory. Between now and the end of 2027, we will promote the Content Credential model while photographers and camera clubs explore and adopt these standards at their own pace. The revised implementation can be viewed here (English) (French)
We have created a new AI Info section in the Competitions dropdown menu featuring:
- AI-Gen Systems Not Permitted
- List of approved AI tools (and prohibited ones)
- Updated editing criteria for all 2026 competitions
- Detailed guidelines for seven major editing platforms (Photoshop, Lightroom, Luminar Neo, ON1, Topaz Labs, etc.)
Updated AI presentation includes discussion on:
- AI technology is transforming and challenging photography
- Photographic Associations & Societies face new challenges
- CAPA is implementing clear, fair standards
Clubs interested in hosting this AI presentation, please email the Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca.
2025 Four Nations International Competition
CAPA once again won this competition – you view the details and our winning images by clicking here
Watch the Youtube view here to view all the submitted images into this competition.
We thank Allen Bargen and Cheryl Bramble in selecting our to 80 images, for submission into this competition. Congratulations to all our 80 photographers in this notable achievement.
2025 – 2026 Competitions
- View the listing of competitions by clicking here
Now Open For Uploading of Images
- 2025 Nature/Wildlife Competition – close on October 15, 2025 @ midnight– view competition details here
- 2025 Monochrome Competition – closes – November 15, 2025 @ midnight– view competition details here
- 2026 Ontario Zone Competition – closes – January 15, 2026 @ midnight – view competition details here