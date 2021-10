Oct. 2021 Competition News

October 2021 – Competition Updates

Reminder of Closing Competition

2021 Nature-Wildlife Competition – closes on October 15, 2021 – check out details of this competition here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-nature-la-nature/

The competition narrative for this competition has been updated to provide more concise requirements.

Pre-screening Committee of CAPA Judges will be:

Rod Trider – Past CAPA President

Cheryl Bramble – Assistant Director of Competitions

Sue Olsen – Richmond Photo Club

Competitions Now Open For Uploading

The following competitions are now open for uploading your images:

2021 Open Competition – closes on November 15, 2021 – check out details of this competition here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-fall-open-theme-theme-libre/