Oct 2019 Competition News

Revised Judging Criteria
In the forthcoming days, we will be updating the Judging Criteria on most competition detail pages.
The updated criteria will be as follows with the changes shown in red:
- All submitted images will be pre-screened by the Director prior to the ‘day-of-judging.’ If deficiencies are detected then the entrant will advised and encouraged to make the necessary changes prior to the ‘day-of-judging’ – if possible.
- Image title should complement or contribute to the vision or message being presented in the image.
- Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as: compliance with Scope of Competition, composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, appropriateness to this competition, and ‘wow’ factor.
- For Nature/Wildlife Competition – the story-telling value of a Nature image and the depiction of the natural environment must be weighted more than the pictorial quality while maintaining high technical quality.
- Judge may disqualify an image if it does not meet the Scope of Competition provided the majority of judges are in agreement.
2019 Nature-Wildlife Competition
This competition closes on October 30, 2019.
As a reminder to all photographers, ‘hand-of-man’ cannot be contained in images submitted into the Nature-Wildlife competition. The following are some examples of what your image should NOT contain:
- Sky– No: cables, telephone/power lines, jet streams, aircraft, light pollution, artificial light, etc…
- Land – No: man-made structures or paths/roads, concrete, man-made stone, telephone poles, fences, posts, domesticated or cultivated plants/food, cut grass, organized or systematic laying out of planted trees, etc…
- Elements – No: cut trees or branches or stems, cut branches, tree stumps, man-made food, objects or background, etc…
Sea – No: boats, ships, piers, docks, posts in the water, etc…
It is critical that prior to submitting an image into the 2019 Nature-Wildlife Competition, that you fully ready and comply with the details contained in the details webpage – https://capacanada.ca/2019-nature/
If you have any questions, concerns or suggestions about our competitions, please email me at competitions@capacanada.ca
Sheldon Boles – FCAPA
Director of Competitions
Octobre 2019 Nouvelles des concours
la traduction arrive
Veuillez soumettre toute question, doute ou suggestion sur nos concours
à competitions@capacanada.ca
Sheldon Boles – FCAPA
Directeur des concours