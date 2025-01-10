Subscribe to CAPA News here

Oakville Camera Club – Jan. 2025 – Upcoming Presentation

OCC Presents: AI in Photography with Sheldon Boles (Online Presentation)

On  01/20/2025 at 07:00 pm

No fee

Guests are welcome.

 

More informations by clicking here.

