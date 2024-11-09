Subscribe to CAPA News here

November 2024 Competition News

2024 Four Nations Competition 



2024 Pacific Zone Competition



2024 Nature Competition

 

2025 Ontario Zone Competition 

Both the club and individual categories of this competition are now open for uploading.

 

Special Note – Images will be judged individually, with CAPA awards going to the highest-scoring photographs. This is a photo-by-photo competition – we will not calculate overall scores for either camera clubs or individual photographers.

 

Judge’s Feedback:

  • Novice photographers can receive judges’ comments only if they select ‘comments requested‘ during submission
  • Advanced and Intermediate photographers will not receive judges’ comments
  • No comments will be provided if ‘comments requested‘ is not selected



2025 Fine Art Competition

 

Both the club and individual categories of this competition are now open for uploading.

