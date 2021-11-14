November 2021 Prairie Zone News

The Image West Photographic Association had spent much of the 2020-2021 year meeting via Zoom.

We enjoyed a BBQ in June for our wind-up meeting and set a couple of club outing dates for those that were able to attend.

In July, we enjoyed the Redcoat Trail, which included stops at Scotsguard, Eastend, stopping for a picnic at the Pine Cree campsite, and then off to Chimney Coulee to inadvertently crash a wedding. Also, we made our way to Jones Peak, which was very picturesque.

In August, the club members travelled northwest to the Great Sandhills near Scepter.

We have been getting together in small walking groups and totally enjoying learning and sharing ideas with each other. We have been very fortunate to resume “live” meetings at the local Art Gallery (of course with restrictions). That was truly amazing.

Another small tour was arranged to photograph a small car/truck collection. It was referred to by the club member as her uncle’s Field of Dreams as he is now 94. The tour was amazing and appreciated by membership.

The club is looking forward to the 2021-2022