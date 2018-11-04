November 2018 Competition News

Uploading of Image Size Requirements

We have received a message that an entrant could not upload their image despite the fact that the images did not exceed the maximum dimension of 1400 pixels by 1050 pixels. Our online competition system has been configured to only accept images provided that the maximum image size is 1400 pixels by 1050 pixels and that one dimension must be either 1400 pixels or 1050 pixels. If you are unable to upload an image or have a question about uploading, please email Sheldon Boles at seboles@telus.net

2019 Altered Reality Competition

The closing date for this competition is January 15, 2019. Competition is now open for the uploading of your images. The Scope of Competition remains the same as our last year’s competition. If you have any questions this competition, please email the Competition Host representative (Lance Gitter) at lance@tdpc.ca

2019 Monochrome Competition

The closing date for this competition is January 30, 2019. Competition is now open for the uploading of your images. As you will recall, our 2018 Black & White Competition was extremely popular and we received more images than expected. Consequently, the hosting of the competition was quite demanding.

To offset the management of our 2019 Monochrome competition, we have created five different themes:

Human Individual/Groups (street photography is included) Landscape/City-scape/Sea-scape Architecture (inside/outside) Flowers/Plants (wild or cultivated) Animals/Birds (wild or feral)

Depending on the volume of images received, we may need to have than one team to judge specific themes.

Questions

We had a few some questions about the Animals/Birds category:

“does this mean, a bird or animal, say captured in a sanctuary or on a reserve is not included?”

There are no restriction on images being submitted. So photographers can submit images of a bird or animal captured in a sanctuary or on a reserve. “does the no restriction includes all kinds of animals like domestic pets or birds? Or do we stick to wild or feral?”

All animals and bird are included.

Special Note

One point to remember for this competition is that entrants must enter at least 1 image in 2 different themes.

If you have questions about this competition, please email the Competition Host representative – Sheldon Boles at seboles@telus.net