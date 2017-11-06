November 2017 – Competition Updates

Each month, we will post a Competitions Updates page to advise you of competition changes, issues, new sponsors and announcement of winners.

Problems Logging Into CAPA Website

It is highly recommended that all CAPA members and camera clubs to log into the CAPA website well in advance of submitting images for a competition. By doing so, any issues can be resolved with the CAPA webmaster -webmanager@capacanada.ca

To assist individuals logging into the online competition system, we encourage you to review our step-by-step instructions for uploading images for a CAPA Competition.

CAPA Medal Presentations

This year we will be encouraging local competition host clubs to take photos of winners receiving their CAPA medals. We will post the presentation photos on the Winners Page for that competition along with all the winning images.

We have posted the medal presentation photos for the following competitions:

Update to Eligibility Criteria

The Eligibility Criteria has been updated to include:

Colour Accuracy: Strongly recommend that you calibrate your monitor to ensure colour accuracy from your monitor to the image projected to the judges

Image Title:– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name – Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters: ” ‘ .

Creative Altered Reality Competition

The Crescent Beach Photography Club has pulled back from hosting the Creative Altered Reality Competition.

For this competition to continue, we will need a camera club or a few CAPA members to host this competition. If no host is found then this competition will be cancelled.

If you are possibly interested in hosting this competition, please contact Sheldon Boles (Director of Competitions) at competitions@capacanada.ca and he will provide further details about hosting a competition.

Importance Of Reading All The Competition Details and Eligibility Criteria

In the examination of the images submitted for the Fall 2018 Nature and Fine Art Competitions, it was discovered that some submitted images did not comply with the competition details and the eligibility criteria. Examples are as follows:

Human element present in images submitted for the Nature Competition

Entrants entered the same image in both the 'club' and 'individual' component of the competition which is contrary to section 7 of the CAPA Eligibility Criteria.

These images have been disqualified.

Another area of concern is that entrants are entering the name of the club or the photographers name in the Image Title field when uploading images for a competition. The inclusion of the club or photographer in the Image Title field is prohibited and is repeatedly outlined on the Eligibility Criteria page, Competition Page and in all competition upload pages. For the Nature and the Fine Art competitions, the uploaded images that have the name of the club or photographer will not be disqualified. However, all future competitions will have images disqualified if the name of the photographer or club is contained within the Image Title field.

Therefore, it is important for all entrants to read all the competition details to ensure the images being submitted comply with all the conditions of the competition.

Photo Journalism Competition

This competition closes on November 30, 2017. Three judges for this competition will be: Jonathan Ward (Toronto Camera Club) – Bill Hall (Kitchener Camera Club) – Sheena Wilkie (Langley Camera Club). Check out this competition here.

Black & White Competition

This competition closes on January 30, 2017. Check out the details of this competition here.

Canada: My Country Competition

We are introducing this new competition to provide images for inclusion in CAPA’s submission to the ‘4-Nations’s international competition. You can check out the competition details here. In the next fews, we will configure the online competition system to permit the uploading of images for this new competition.

Information Of Interest To All Photographers

We received the following details which will be of interest to all photographers:

Competition Sponsors

PHLearn is providing prizes for the Fine Art “Individual” Competition – Gold Medal Winner and the Altered Reality “Individual” Competition – Gold Medal Winner.