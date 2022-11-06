Nov. 2022 Richmond Photo Club News

As a reminder, The Richmond Museum is currently hosting an exhibit entitled “The Arts Live Here”. The event runs from September 24, 2022 for 11 months. The event highlights how the arts speak to us, connect to us and give us unique ways to understand ourselves, our communities and our city.

We are honored to have had the Richmond Museum reach out to us to request permission from a number of our club members to use their images in this event. The Museum discovered these images by perusing our club’s website, proving how valuable online exposure is to the club. Those members who images were chosen are:

Urs Fricker – Traditional Taiwanese Dancers / Polish Festival

Albert Tsai – Purple Orchid / Red Tulip / Flying Butterfly

Hendy Wu – Look Forward On Stage

Eva Sylvanna Wong – A Longing Gaze

As an exciting addition we weren’t aware of last month, is that Juliet Fricker’s photo entitled “Thai Dancer” is featured on the main exhibition poster. Her image was also used for additional promotional literature. We’ve included all of Juliet’s images pertaining to this event.

We extend congratulations to Juliet for having her image selected for this event’s banner.

The exhibition hours are:

9am-9pm weekdays

10am-5pm weekends

Closed on statutory holidays

We have also included all artists’ images to this article.

During the month of October, a group of Richmond Club photo prints are on exhibit at the South Arm Community Centre in Richmond, BC. The emphasis is on scenes and events native and peculiar to the City of Richmond. This is an event that may be repeated several times throughout the coming year(s). This event provides an opportunity to display images from the Richmond Photo Club further promoting the art of photography at a local community level.

Looking forward, the largest upcoming event for the Richmond Photo Club will be the Lansdowne Photographic Show. This event will be held in Lansdowne Mall, Richmond, BC February 9 – 12, 2023. This public exhibit will showcase 96+ photos from Richmond Photo Club’s members. More on this event will follow as the date nears.