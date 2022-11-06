Nov. 2022 Prairie Zone News

The Calgary Camera club has started off the 2022 season with numerous activities. The event organizer Andrea Belcher created fun events that took members to the Saskatoon Berry Farm to see the interesting location and sample awesome treats. The club created images at the canoe club area at the Glenmore reservoir for sunrise. Club members also practiced night photography in two locations, one downtown Calgary, with light trails from the C-Train in long exposures. The other night outing was southeast of Calgary, where the group practiced light painting and playing with smoke bombs. The Calgary Camera Club had extended an invitation to the CAPA Prairie Zone Director, Dan Sigouin to attend a few of the outings, and he was even convinced to be a model in the smoke bomb session.

Lastly, a small group from the club attended a long lens portrait session in Fish Creek Park. This was a great opportunity to create images in natural light with an engaging model. The club has an energetic event organizer, and Andrea is doing a fine job supporting the club.

The Calgary Camera Club and Foothills Camera Club have scheduled a few outings together and are working to promote more CAPA activities in the zone.