Nouvelles Zone du Québec – octobre

Prix Focus

N’oubliez pas d’inscrire à votre agenda le gala du Prix Focus du Musée National de la Photographie Desjardins qui aura lieu le 26 octobre prochain à Drummondville. Ce sera l’occasion de fêter le talent des photographes québécois par la remise du prix Focus. La cérémonie débutera à 19 h 30 et sera animée par Jean-René Dufort. Pour vous procurer vos billets ou obtenir de l’information, consultez le site du musée à https://www.museedelaphoto.info

Salon Mon pays – My Country

Les préparatifs vont bon train pour la tenue du salon Mon pays – My Country qui ouvrira ses portes en janvier 2020. Les trente-neuf photos représentant les dix provinces et trois territoires du Canada ont été choisies et pourront être admirées lors de cette exposition au Musée national de la photographie Desjardins à Drummondville. D’autres annonces suivront pour vous tenir au courant de cet évènement important de diffusion de la photographie canadienne.

Cours de jugement de l’ACAP en français.

Voici un rappel de la tenue du premier cours de jugement photographique en français qui sera donné le samedi 30 novembre 2019. Organisé par le club de photo L’Oeil qui voit, le cours aura lieu aux locaux du club au 2060, rue Holmes, local A2-A3, Saint-Hubert Québec J4T 1R8.

Pour vous inscrire ou pour obtenir plus d’informations consulter :

https://capacanada.ca/events/judging-course-saint-hubert/

Québec Zone News – October

Focus Award

Don’t miss out on the Focus Prize Gala of the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins which will take place on 26 October in Drummondville. The event will showcase the best of Québec’s photographic talent with the announcement of the Focus prize. The ceremony will begin at 7:30 PM and will be hosted by television personality Jean-René Dufort. For tickets and information, consult the Museum’s website at https://www.museedelaphoto.info

Salon Mon pays – My Country

Planning is well advanced for the organization of the Salon Mon pays – My Country which will open in January 2020. All thirty nine photographs representing Canada’s ten provinces and three territories have been selected and will be on display at this exhibition to be held at the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins in Drummondville. More information will be available in the coming weeks to keep you informed of this important event publicizing Canada’s photographic talent.