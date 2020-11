Nouvelles de la Zone Québec de novembre

An initial virtual meeting (via Zoom) of the Québec Zone Team was organized and led by Pierre Vézina, newly appointed Zone Director since last July. The participants had the chance to introduce themselves, to briefly get to know their colleagues and to discuss priorities and a plan of action for CAPA-Québec 2020–2021. Two new district representatives were also welcomed, Jocelyn Jeffrey for the “Capitale nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches et le Centre-du-Québec” district, and Denis Landry for the “Laurentides” district. Two new clubs have joined CAPA as well, the Club photo de Verdun and the Club photo des pays d’en haut.