Notice of Election and Annual General Meeting

2017 CAPA Annual Meeting Agenda

Friday, June 30st, 12:30 PM EDT

Room T117 (Building T)

Algonquin College

1385 Woodroffe Ave

Ottawa, ON

1. Record Attendance

2. Call the meeting to order

3. Approve the agenda

4. Introduction of Special Guests & Board of Directors present

5. Approve the Minutes of the 2016 Annual General Meeting

6. Message from the President

7. Treasurer’s Report ( year end )

8. Presentation of CAPA Honours 2016 – 2017

9. Election of CAPA Executive for the term 2017 – 2019.

10. Adjournment

Notice of Election CAPA Executive Officers for the 2017-2019 Term

This notice is published in accordance with the bylaws of the Association. All elected positions are open to CAPA individual or family members in good standing.

As a volunteer organization, we are always looking for members who want to get involved with the National Organization. We invite all interested people to join us in the promotion of Photography in Canada.

Members who are interested in standing for the following positions should send a request to the Nominations Committee via email to lynda-miller@shaw.ca. Please include your membership number along with details of your regional and/or national service to CAPA and any positions held in camera clubs or other relevant photographic experience.

As per the deadline of April 30th, 2017

CAPA Executive Officer Positions to be Filled

* Currently standing for the Executive Officers positions are in yellow

Position Name Status President Rod Trider, FCAPA Currently Vice President Vice President Carol Coleman Currently Chair of Exhibition Standards Treasurer Len Suchan, FCAPA Currently Treasurer Secretary Henry Schnell

All Board positions that must be filled after the nomination deadline date or between elections are filled by appointment by the President and approved by the Board of Directors.

Lynda Miller

Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee

CAPA members that will not be in attendance at the AGM should complete the proxy form below, indicating Michael Breakey, CAPA Secretary as their representative at the AGM.

CAPA Proxy form 2017

Minutes – AGM – SUMMER 2016