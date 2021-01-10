











































North Shore Photographic Society

Our club is hosting the 37th Annual North Shore Photographic Challenge, a competition for BC and Yukon individual photographers and photo clubs on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Keynote: 4:30pm Show: 7:00pm

New and exciting this year! Attendees will be delighted with a keynote presentation by renowned photographer and adventurer Chris Harris.

And we’re going virtual this year! No matter where in BC or the Yukon you live, submit your best entries, and tune in from the comfort and safety of your own home and enjoy the show.

Entry deadline: Feb. 12, 2021. To enter, buy show tickets, or for more information, please visit www.nsps.ca