Niagara Region DR Virginia Stranaghan

Appointment – DR for Niagara Region, Ontario Zone

We are pleased to announce that Virginia Stranaghan has again taken up the gauntlet of District Representative for the Niagara Region in the Ontario Zone.

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Virginia lives in Lincoln, Ontario. From an early age she was encouraged to appreciate the world of art, and even during her profession as an I.T. Manager, prior to retiring in January 2016, she was commissioned to photograph engineering projects.

Virginia has held numerous positions in several camera clubs, including Competitions Chair, Treasurer, and Board Director with the Latow Photographers Guild; Webmaster for the Trillium Photographic Club; Website Assistant with the St. Catharines Photographic Club; and Program Chair, External Liaison, Secretary, Vice President and currently President of the Hamilton Camera Club

She has also an extensive history with CAPA, including being the Niagara District Rep from 2007 – 2018, during which time she simultaneously held the position of CAPA’s Competitions Director. A CAPA certified judge since 2008, Virginia is also an OCCC (Ontario Council of Camera Clubs formerly GTCC) certified judge since 2009.

Virginia has attained various photographic recognitions over the years, including Juror’s Choice in the UNESCO Kaleidoscope Annual Photographic Awards 2011; Juror’s Choice in the AGB Juried Show (UN Year of the Forest); 2nd Place – Silver in CAPA’s 2013 AV Competition; 1st Place – Gold in the GTCCC Inter Club 2015; 1st Place in the NFRCC Annual Spring Seminar 2015 Competition; Honour Award in CAPA’s Nature Competition October 2018; and 1st Merit – Place & an Honour Award in CAPA’s Monochrome Competition January 2019.

Virginia states that “as a photographic artist the world around me is my inspiration and fuels my passion to capture my vision in a photograph; this drives me to continue to pursue and develop my skills and style.”