Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Club

NFRCC Fall Seminar – Online Virtual Seminar

October 16, 2021, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Price – $25.00

Speaker: Dan Hughes

Presenting Post-Visualization Understanding digital software tools to achieve ultimate control over the photographic image.

Post-Visualization is a photography seminar designed to help photographer in understanding the use of digital software tools to achieve control over the photographic image. Presentation will cover controlling light and color, pushing post processing with a stylistic mindset, and thinking in black and white. These concepts will be illustrated using Camera Raw and the NIK Collection of software by DxO.

Please go to http://seminars.nfrccevents.org for further details and to register for this event.

In addition, Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Club (NFRCC) presents their Speaker Series 2021-2022. They will have 8 speakers presenting from this September throughout the year to August 2022. For more information on the speakers and to register please visit their website here: https://nfrccevents.org/