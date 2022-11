NFRCC Photo Conference – March 10, 11 & 12, 2023



The 3 day conference will offer several Speakers providing presentation on multiple genres of photography.



There will also be workshops and outings available to those registered for the event.

Location: Sheraton on The Falls, 5875 Falls Avenue, Niagara Falls, Ontario



CAPA will also be holding a CAPA Judges Course at the conference on Friday, March 10, 2023



Website will be available after Nov 30th, 2022 : www.nfrccevents.org