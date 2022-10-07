New Westminster Photography Club News

In September, the New Westminster Photography Club started its 2022/23 Program Season. It is a year of change with 70% of the leads for the Executive changing.

Our season opening meeting included an overview of planned activities and an introduction of the new Executive. The meeting also included Members Sharing of photography highlights from the summer.

The Club participated in the popular Fraser River Riverfest activities. Our club had a tent on the New Westminster Quay. Our tent included an exhibition as well as an assortment of photographs matted and under a sleeve. A success as photographs were shown to the public and some artists sold their photographs.

The club had created a new lead role for Exhibitions and our lead Anna Camporese took on the exhibition and sale as her first community event. Well done, Anna! There was a high level of interest from the community. We were exhibiting our work and in turn this initiated the public to show their photography on their cell phones. We are happy with all discussions of photography. As result of our involvement in the festival, our local newspaper ran an article on the Club.

The club also has increased its presence on social media channels. Two roles now lead our communications through Facebook (New Westminster Photography Club) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/new_west_photo_club/).

Our photography outings are popular and have included Vancouver’s False Creek Olympic Village and Granville Island. Not only is the outing fun for those who attend, the experience is expanded with members posting photographs to the Club’s Outings Gallery as well as our Social Media channels.

We have a full schedule of meetings that include those in a ZOOM format where we have out-of-area speakers and in-person meetings.