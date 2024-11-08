New Southern Ontario District Manager

Harry May has been involved in the world of photography for over 40 years.

He is the founder of Country Images Camera Club in Newmarket, Ontario, now York Region Arts Club, a founding member of the Photo Essay Group (Toronto), a former member of Toronto Focal Forum Print Group and an Honorary Life Member of the Toronto Guild for Photographic Art (now the Toronto Digital Photo Club). Harry is also a member and current President of the London Camera Club.

Harry has won numerous awards both locally and internationally. His work has been published in several books as well as magazines and calendars. He has prints hanging in private homes and corporate offices.

He has served on numerous judging panels as well as judged International Salons. Harry has also led photographic tours. He has lived and worked around the world.