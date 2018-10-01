New District Rep for Pacific

I would like to announce a New District Representative who will represent CAPA on the Sunshine Coast. Please welcome Janet Slater to this role. She is responsible for the Sunshine Coast Shutterbugz, a new CAPA club.

Janet has been a long time member of the Langley camera club as well as an individual member of CAPA. She and her husband have recently retired to this community from Langley. At the moment they are living in their 5th wheel awaiting the arrival of a new grandbaby, and a move into their new home around Christmas time.

Lynda Miller

Pacific Zone Director