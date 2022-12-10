New Prairie Zone District Representatives

Dan Sigouin, Prairie Zone Director, is very pleased to announce that Andrea Belcher, Anne Kean, and Rae McLeod have joined the administrative team as District Representatives for the Prairie Zone. Andrea and Anne will be working in the Alberta, and Rae will work in Saskatchewan.



Dan has had the good fortune of spending time with all three of the new DRs in different capacities over the years. He has gotten to know Rae as member of the Saskatoon club and at the recent judging course, and Anne, while hiking in the Kananaskis, and at FCC meetings, and photographing with Andrea, who has been tremendously helpful in generating activity ideas and events around Calgary.



Dan is excited to work with them providing support to CAPA Clubs throughout the Prairies. CAPA joins Dan in welcoming them to the Team!