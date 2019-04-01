New Prairie Zone Director

CAPA welcomes a new director for the Prairie Zone:

Dan Sigouin was born and raised in the East Kootenays calling Cranbrook BC home. In 1998 he and his wife moved to Calgary to raise their family.

His photographic interests started at an early age with his first disposable camera making images at Expo 86 in Vancouver. Dan often had a pocket camera to capture images while mountain biking and hiking in the Rocky Mountains. The passive interest became much more serious when he purchased his first DSLR in 2010 to photograph his son’s hockey.

In 2016 Dan had to take a work transfer to Saskatoon where he joined the Saskatoon Camera Club. Volunteering with the SCC, he was inspired by the membership to develop his photographic passion in areas of landscapes including prairie abandonment, night sky, infrared, sports, and table top shooting. In late 2017 he returned home and joined the Foothills Camera Club in Calgary. With FCC, he volunteers as the CAPA and Prairie Region of Photographic Arts communications liaison and was elected as the PRPA chairperson in 2018.

He has volunteered with community hockey associations and very privileged to work with the international organization Worldskills. With Worldskills he has acted as lead CAD support and competition support team manager.