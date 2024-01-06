New DR for the Mid Vancouver Island District

CAPA is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Hamilton as District Representative for the Mid Vancouver Island District in BC.

With the encouragement and support of a friend Jean joined the Cowichan Valley Camera Club (CVCC) in 2011, as a way to advance the development of her creative expression. At the same time, she was motivated to progress to using a digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR).

Land/seascapes along with nature and animals are favourite subjects with a special interest developing for evening/night/morning photography plus black and white photos. Recently Jean has been enjoying the process of turning her photos into Abstract Art. Jean’s images can be found in private collections and can be viewed online at: https://pbase.com/cvcc/mg_jean_h.

In 2012, Jean became the Treasurer of the CVCC and an individual CAPA member in 2013. For many years, Jean has been the club’s CAPA club coordinator, BC/Yukon Interclub club liaison and since the Fall of 2022the BC/Yukon Interclub secretary. In addition, Jean has been looking after the CVCC website for the past few years.

Welcome to the CAPA Team!