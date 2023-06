CAPA is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Letourneau as District Representative for Southern Vancouver Island.

Richard is a member of the Victoria Camera Club (VCC) and for the past eight years, has served on a variety of committees including Webmaster VCC Website, Internal Competitions, and External Competitions.

He was one of the members responsible for implementing Zoom meetings and wrote protocols and procedures to assist members with their Zoom experience.

Please read his full biography.