New Club: St, Croix Click

St, Croix Click: Joined CAPA in May, 2018. Welcome!

Saint Croix Click is a small group of photo enthusiasts based in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. There are around twenty four members, a core group of which actively attend the monthly meetings. There’s a larger following of over 100 people on Facebook.

Meetings consist of a constructive criticism of five photos submitted by members each month, followed by a presentation by a guest speaker, or a member. Presentations have included topics such as understanding of aperture and depth of field, macro photography, capturing movement, tips on taking really sharp photos, light and composition, post-processing and editing. There have also been interactive presentations on the use of studio lighting to practice portrait and macro photography.

We’ve also had a full day session on the basics of using a digital camera, which was an excellent refresher course for some, and a chance to learn new tips and procedures for all.

The club has occasionally joined with Fundy Camera Club from Saint John on joint field trip outings, to Ministers Island in St. Andrews and to the Kingston Peninsula.

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/saintcroixclick/