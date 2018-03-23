New CAPA Web Manager

Announcing CAPA Web Manager Leah Gray

Hello,

My name is Leah Gray, and I am the new web manager for CAPA. I come to you from a similar role with the Victoria Camera Club in Victoria, B.C.

Over the years I have built and maintained websites for private clients and volunteer organizations. I have organized and facilitated the distribution of information through websites, social media, newsletters and advertisements. Problem-solving and working with great people has proven very fulfilling.

Working with CAPA allows me to explore my other love; photography. I have been shooting for over 12 years, beginning with sports photography and later exploring nature and landscapes, macro, architectural, studio and street photography.

I have been told that I am good at getting information out with energy and enthusiasm. I look forward to contributing to the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.