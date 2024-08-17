NAPA – Fall Seminar 2024

Backyard Bird Photography – David will discuss his processf or capturing birds in your very own backyard. He will discuss how you can set up your own backyard studio to capture stunning bird images.



Landscape Photography David will discuss and share how he combines his training as an illustrator with nature photography, some ofthe rules of photography and how he often breaks them!



Macro Photography – One of the harest forms of photography but one of the most rewarding. David will talk about using what you already have in your bag to capture beautiful and sharp macro images.



Nature Photography – David shares stories, tips and techniques including making the most of your time in nature plus gear and setingsf or maximum enjoyment of nature photography.

