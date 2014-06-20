Scope of Competition

Black and White photography is where the image produced has a single hue rather than recording the colours. This includes all forms of black and white photography which contains tones of grey ranging from pure black to pure white.

For this competition, there will be no tinting or toning of the image.

Open Theme – image can be: abstract, landscape, low light, macro, nature, portrait, still-life, street, wildlife, etc…

Editing Criteria

Open Editing – All in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted. However, all components of the images must have been created or captured by the entrant.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels

Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension

Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Convention:

– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, periods(.), underscores(_) or dashes (-)

– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder

Image Title:

– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters: ” ‘ .

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – January 30, 2018 at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Black and White ‘Individual‘ Competition for only CAPA members and CAPA Black and White ‘Club‘ Competition for all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images. Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum 6 photos but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE.

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu. When prompted – enter your username and password. Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE : If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website.

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the Black & White Competition from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.” By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Hosting Camera Club – Victoria Camera Club

Competition Coordinator – Mike Wooding – extcomps@victoriacameraclub.ca

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu. Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website. View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.