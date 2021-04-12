Subscribe to CAPA News here

Michele Broadfoot Awarded ACAPA

Carol Jackson, CAPA District Area Rep Lower Mainland presents Michele Broadfoot with her ACAPA.

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Latest News

April 2021 Atlantic Zone News

April 12, 2021

Focus Camera Club Thursday, April 15th, 2021 Guest Speaker: Dave Brosha  Thursday, April 29th 2021, 4 presentations by Focus Camera Club members Sylvie Mazerolle, please

Read More »
You cannot copy content of this page