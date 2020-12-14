Michael Breakey FCAPA, CCJ

I was born in Quebec City in 1947 and lived in the province of Quebec until 1996 when I moved my home base to Kelowna, British Columbia.
I have been an avid photographer since my late teens and spent the early 70’s freelancing for some Quebec based newspapers. My travel and commercial involvement continue to this day. My photographic passion, however, remains landscape and available light portraiture.
Having been an early convert to the digital world, I have given numerous workshops over the years in digital techniques, and my specialties, Photoshop and Lightroom.
I was a founding member of OPAW (Okanagan Photographic Art Workshops).
I am also a member of CAPA, PSA, RPS, and various other organizations in the photographic and art worlds.
I was the national secretary of CAPA from 2006 to 2017. I have since become Director of Education for CAPA, which includes overseeing the judging course and list of photographic judges. I was awarded the Fellowship honour (FCAPA) in 2009 and have been a CAPA certified judge since 2001. I have also been honoured with a Life Membership in CAPA.
I was on the Lake Country Artwalk organizing committee with the portfolio of the Photography exhibit from 2005 to November 2018, having stepped down at that time. I have had, or participated in, more than thirty solo or juried exhibits.
Please contact Michael at education@capacanada.ca
Enjoy a selection of Michael’s works below.