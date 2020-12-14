Michael Breakey FCAPA, CCJ

I was born in Quebec City in 1947 and lived in the province of Quebec until 1996 when I moved my home base to Kelowna, British Columbia.

I have been an avid photographer since my late teens and spent the early 70’s freelancing for some Quebec based newspapers. My travel and commercial involvement continue to this day. My photographic passion, however, remains landscape and available light portraiture.

Having been an early convert to the digital world, I have given numerous workshops over the years in digital techniques, and my specialties, Photoshop and Lightroom.

I was a founding member of OPAW (Okanagan Photographic Art Workshops).

