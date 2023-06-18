Message from the President

I am excited to be the President of Canada’s only national organization representing photographers at all levels, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.

As a leader, my values are centered around transparency, honesty, and openness. I believe our mission is to advance photography through member and club participation in education, exhibitions, competitions, and the larger photography community.

CAPA exists to inspire every photographer, whether a beginner or expert, to elevate their skills and realize their true artistic potential. We have much to look forward to in the upcoming year, new educational material, a refreshed website and magazine, and our Canadian Photography Conference in Kelowna, BC, June 25-27, 2024.

I have already begun my work with the Board, CAPA members and clubs, and the photography community. My door is always open, please don’t hesitate to contact me at president@capacanada.ca

Stella d’Entremont

President, Canadian Association for Photographic Art