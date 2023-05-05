May 2023 Competition Update

Canada: My Country

For this competition, we received a total of 790 images (249 images from Clubs & 541 from individual CAPA members.



One new CAPA camera club participated in this competition – Club de photo mauricien. Nine new individual CAPA members also participated in this competition for the first time.



You can view the winning images from this competition here:

Winning Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-canada-my-country-club-competition/

Winning Individual Images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-canada-my-country-individual-competition/

The final competition report for this competition has been posted to the CAPA website. To view this report, you must first log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.

If the Competition Reports are not visible on the Competitions dropdown menu, this indicates that you have not successfully logged into the CAPA website.

October 2023 to May 2024 Competitions

Our next competition cycle is now posted on the CAPA website. To view these competitions, you must select the Current Competitions option on the Competitions dropdown menu.

Over the summer, we will be enhancing our CAPA Eligibility Criteria website to keep pace with the rapidly changing AI generated images. Our emphasis will continue to be to a level playing field for all photographers.

Once the updates have been finalized, we will advise you via our CAPA News.

If you have any questions about these competitions, please do not hesitate in contacting Sheldon Boles (Competition Director) at competitions@capacanada.ca