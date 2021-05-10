Mai 2021 Zone du Québec News

Mai 2021 – Nouvelles de la Zone du Québec
Félicitations au Club Photo Sépia (Corporation d’Astronomie de Val-Bélair) qui s’est joint à l’ACAP l’automne dernier, et qui a décroché le « 3ème prix mérite – Terre-Neuve & Labrador » de notre concours « 2021 Canada : Mon Pays » et ce, à sa première participation aux concours de l’ACAP.
Il faut aussi mentionner les performances des clubs et photographes du Québec aux concours régionaux organisés par la SPPQ (Société de promotion de la photographie du Québec). En effet, au récent Défi Mongeon-Pépin 2021, qui regroupait 39 clubs (dont 12 clubs membres de l’ACAP), le grand honneur annuel fut décerné au Club de photo de Boucherville. Le premier prix de la catégorie animalière et titre de photographe de l’année fut décerné à Jérémie Leblond-Fontaine pour sa photo « Maître pêcheur ». Un abonnement annuel à l’ACAP leur fut offert par la direction de la Zone du Québec. Et un mot de bienvenue tout particulier à l’ACAP pour Jérémie, qui a comme devise : « On ne photographie pas ce que l’on voit, on photographie ce que l’on ressent ». Tous les détails et photos sont disponibles sur le site web SPPQ.COM
Notre collègue Marc L. Dufour vient de mettre à jour les statistiques annuelle 2020-2021 pour les clubs de l’ACAP :
Parmi les 17 clubs du Québec membres de l’ACAP, 13 ont participé à au moins 1 concours.
Parmi les 67 clubs du Canada membres de l’ACAP, 62 ont participé à au moins 1 concours.
Le club Sherbrooke a gagné un 2ème prix mérite pour le concours thème libre d’automne (novembre 2020) et a participé à 9 concours.
Le club Évasion se classe au 3ème rang au Québec derrière le Montreal Camera Club et le Club photo Impression. Il se classe au 18ème rang au Canada.
Basé sur l’historique d’adhésion à l’ACAP des clubs, un barème a été élaboré afin de calculer un pointage pour chaque club en fonction du nombre de médailles (or, argent, bronze), du nombre de prix mérites et du nombre de ‘honours’. Ce barème est bien sûr discutable mais permet de dresser un portrait de la situation. Au Canada, le plus haut pointage est obtenu par le Richmond Hill Cam Club avec 158pts.
Pour le Québec:
- Le Montreal Camera Club arrive au 6ème rang (108pts)
- Le Club photo Impression arrive au 12ème rang (71pts)
- Le Club photo Évasion arrive au 18ème rang (46 pts)
- Le Lakeshore Camera Club au 36ème rang, etc.
Les résultats des membres individuels du Québec ont aussi été analysés mais l’information n’est pas complète à ce moment.
May 2021 – Zone du Québec News
Congratulations to the Club Photo Sépia (Corporation d’Astronomie de Val-Bélair) who joined CAPA last fall, and who won the “3rd merit prize – Newfoundland & Labrador” from our competition “2021 Canada: My Country” and this, for its first participation in the CAPA competitions.
We must also mention the performances of Quebec clubs and photographers in regional competitions organized by the SPPQ (Société de promotion de la photographie du Québec). In fact, at the recent 2021 Mongeon-Pépin Challenge, which brought together 39 clubs (including 12 CAPA member clubs), the great annual honor was awarded to the Boucherville Photo Club. The first prize in the animal category and title of photographer of the year was awarded to Jérémie Leblond-Fontaine for his photo “Master fisherman”. An annual subscription to CAPA was offered to them by the management of the Zone du Québec. And a very special word of welcome to CAPA for Jérémie, whose motto is: “We do not photograph what we see, we photograph what we feel”. All the details and photos are available on the SPPQ.COM website.
Our colleague Marc L. Dufour has just updated the 2020-2021 annual statistics for CAPA clubs:
Among the 17 Québec clubs that are members of CAPA, 13 participated in at least 1 competition.
Of the 67 clubs across Canada that are members of CAPA, 62 entered at least 1 competition.
The Club photo de Sherbrooke won a 2nd merit prize for the free fall theme competition (November 2020) and participated in 9 competitions.
The Club photo Évasion ranks 3rd in Québec behind the Montreal Camera Club and the Club photo Impression. It ranks 18th in Canada.
Based on the clubs CAPA membership history, a scale was developed to calculate a score for each club based on the number of medals (gold, silver, bronze), the number of merited prizes and the number of ‘honors’. This scale is of course debatable but allows us to paint a picture of the situation. In Canada, the highest score is obtained by the Richmond Hill Cam Club with 158pts.
For Québec:
- The Montreal Camera Club comes in 6th place (108pts)
- The Club photo Impression comes in 12th place (71pts)
- The Club photo Évasion comes in 18th place (46 pts)
- The Lakeshore Camera Club in 36th rank, etc.
The results of individual members from Quebec were also analyzed but the information is not complete at this time.