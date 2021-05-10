Mai 2021 Zone du Québec News

May 2021 – Zone du Québec News

Congratulations to the Club Photo Sépia (Corporation d’Astronomie de Val-Bélair) who joined CAPA last fall, and who won the “3rd merit prize – Newfoundland & Labrador” from our competition “2021 Canada: My Country” and this, for its first participation in the CAPA competitions.

We must also mention the performances of Quebec clubs and photographers in regional competitions organized by the SPPQ (Société de promotion de la photographie du Québec). In fact, at the recent 2021 Mongeon-Pépin Challenge, which brought together 39 clubs (including 12 CAPA member clubs), the great annual honor was awarded to the Boucherville Photo Club. The first prize in the animal category and title of photographer of the year was awarded to Jérémie Leblond-Fontaine for his photo “Master fisherman”. An annual subscription to CAPA was offered to them by the management of the Zone du Québec. And a very special word of welcome to CAPA for Jérémie, whose motto is: “We do not photograph what we see, we photograph what we feel”. All the details and photos are available on the SPPQ.COM website.

Our colleague Marc L. Dufour has just updated the 2020-2021 annual statistics for CAPA clubs:

Among the 17 Québec clubs that are members of CAPA, 13 participated in at least 1 competition.

Of the 67 clubs across Canada that are members of CAPA, 62 entered at least 1 competition.

The Club photo de Sherbrooke won a 2nd merit prize for the free fall theme competition (November 2020) and participated in 9 competitions.

The Club photo Évasion ranks 3rd in Québec behind the Montreal Camera Club and the Club photo Impression. It ranks 18th in Canada.

Based on the clubs CAPA membership history, a scale was developed to calculate a score for each club based on the number of medals (gold, silver, bronze), the number of merited prizes and the number of ‘honors’. This scale is of course debatable but allows us to paint a picture of the situation. In Canada, the highest score is obtained by the Richmond Hill Cam Club with 158pts.

For Québec:

The Montreal Camera Club comes in 6th place (108pts)

The Club photo Impression comes in 12th place (71pts)

The Club photo Évasion comes in 18th place (46 pts)

The Lakeshore Camera Club in 36th rank, etc.

The results of individual members from Quebec were also analyzed but the information is not complete at this time.