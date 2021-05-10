Subscribe to CAPA News here

May 2021 Atlantic Zone News

Atlantic Zone Competition

The competition closed with 66 images submitted. CAPA individual members and the members of the CAPA Clubs were invited to submit one image per member. The theme was Open, and the images were all taken in the Atlantic Canada. The winning images and all participant submitted images are posted at  https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-atlantic-zone-competition/

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

We continue to meet virtually. In addition to its regularly scheduled competitions, the Photoguild hosted two seminars in April. Gail Bisson shared tips and techniques on how she captured her amazing bird images and Kas Stone’s presentation “A Picture is Worth A Thousand Words” had guests from Coast to Coast and the USA. Our AGM and Annual Awards night will be held virtually. We also have a webinar by Curtis Jones coming up in our speaker series which are open to guests.

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talk in our webinar series.

Finding Newfoundland by Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones’s presentation Finding Newfoundland has been rescheduled for Sunday May 30, 2021 at 7:30pm ADT.

A landscape, commercial and adventure photographer from Newfoundland, Curtis Jones will share the wonder and beauty of his native province.

To register for Curtis Jones’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/finding-newfoundland-with-curtis-jones-tickets-148704255431

La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous en Mai pour la prochaine conférence  de notre série de webinaires.

La présentation de Curtis Jones, ” Finding Newfoundland ” se prendre place Dimanche Mai 30, 2021 à 19h30 ADT. Un photographe de paysage, de publicité et d’aventure de Terre-Neuve, Curtis Jones partagera les merveilles et la beauté de sa province natale.

Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Curtis Jones, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/finding-newfoundland-with-curtis-jones-tickets-148704255431

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Latest News

Lions Gate Camera Club

May 11, 2021

Lions Gate Camera Club is pleased to invite all camera clubs in British Columbia and Yukon to enter our 16th annual photograph competition. Celebration of

Read More »

Mai 2021 Zone du Québec News

May 10, 2021

Mai 2021 – Nouvelles de la Zone du Québec Félicitations au Club Photo Sépia (Corporation d’Astronomie de Val-Bélair) qui s’est joint à l’ACAP l’automne dernier,

Read More »

May 2021 Atlantic Zone News

May 10, 2021

Atlantic Zone Competition The competition closed with 66 images submitted. CAPA individual members and the members of the CAPA Clubs were invited to submit one

Read More »

May 2021 Prairie Zone News

May 10, 2021

Foundations for the Future Charter Academy works with CAPA During the winter semester of school, the Foundations for the Future Charter Academy reached out to

Read More »
You cannot copy content of this page