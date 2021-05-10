May 2021 Atlantic Zone News

Atlantic Zone Competition

The competition closed with 66 images submitted. CAPA individual members and the members of the CAPA Clubs were invited to submit one image per member. The theme was Open, and the images were all taken in the Atlantic Canada. The winning images and all participant submitted images are posted at https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-atlantic-zone-competition/

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

We continue to meet virtually. In addition to its regularly scheduled competitions, the Photoguild hosted two seminars in April. Gail Bisson shared tips and techniques on how she captured her amazing bird images and Kas Stone’s presentation “A Picture is Worth A Thousand Words” had guests from Coast to Coast and the USA. Our AGM and Annual Awards night will be held virtually. We also have a webinar by Curtis Jones coming up in our speaker series which are open to guests.

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talk in our webinar series.

Finding Newfoundland by Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones’s presentation Finding Newfoundland has been rescheduled for Sunday May 30, 2021 at 7:30pm ADT.

A landscape, commercial and adventure photographer from Newfoundland, Curtis Jones will share the wonder and beauty of his native province.

To register for Curtis Jones’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/finding-newfoundland-with-curtis-jones-tickets-148704255431

La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous en Mai pour la prochaine conférence de notre série de webinaires.

La présentation de Curtis Jones, ” Finding Newfoundland ” se prendre place Dimanche Mai 30, 2021 à 19h30 ADT. Un photographe de paysage, de publicité et d’aventure de Terre-Neuve, Curtis Jones partagera les merveilles et la beauté de sa province natale.

Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Curtis Jones, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/finding-newfoundland-with-curtis-jones-tickets-148704255431