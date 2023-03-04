March 2023 Competition Updates

2023 Photojournalism Competition

You can view the winning images from this competition here:

Winning Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-photojournalism-club/

Winning Individual Images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-photojournalism-individual/

The final competition report for this competition has been posted to the CAPA website. To view this report, you must first log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.



If the Competition Reports are not visible on the Competitions dropdown menu, this indicates that you have not successfully logged into the CAPA website.

2023 Audio Visual Presentation Competition

This competition closes on March 15, 2023.

Check out the details of this competition here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-audio-visual-presentation-audio-visuelle/

2023 Atlantic Zone Competition

This competition is for participants who reside in the Atlantic Zone.

You can view the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-atlantic-zone-zone-de-latlantique/

Competition closes on March 30, 2023.

2023 Prairie Zone Competition

Only individuals residing in the Prairie Zone are permitted to participate in this competition.

You can view the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-prairie-zone/

Competition closes on March 30, 2023.

2023 Canada: My Country

This competition is now open for the uploading of images.

You can view the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-canada-my-country-mon-pays/

This competition closes on April 15, 2023.