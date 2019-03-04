March 2019 Competition News

Update To CAPA’s Eligibility Criteria

Our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage has been updated to include the following changes which are shown in red:

By virtue of submitting an image into a CAPA Competition, the photographer I assert and agrees agree that:

1. all components of the submitted image are my original work and does not contain the elements created by someone else; and as such I hold and will retain the copyright for the image. For example: the photographer will NOT capture a screen image or photograph an image found internet and incorporate it in a composite image that is later submitted into a CAPA competition.

I agree that:

1. For a ‘restricted editing’ criteria competition – CAPA has the right to request and receive the original un-retouched JPEG or the RAW file for a potential winning image in a competition and this image will be subjected to our CAPA Image Verification Process

These changes take effect immediately.

Our Eligibility Criteria and Competition Detail websites may seem tedious and boring to read. However, the details are designed to challenge you in stretching your photographic abilities and to equally compete with other photographers. It is these details from which the judges will view your image and assign a score.

Our advice is to read the competition details thoroughly prior to submitting your images. Don’t assume by the title of the competition that your image qualifies for submission into a competition.

If you are not sure whether your image meets the Eligibility Criteria and/or competition details, please email the Director of Competitions (competitions@capacanada.ca) well in advance of the ‘closing-date’ of the competition.

Clarification of Closing Time For Competitions

We have discovered an error in the closing time listed on our competitions – specifically – Central Standard Time (Ontario). The error has been corrected on the following competition webpages with the change being noted below in red:

2019 Portrait – March 31, 2019 – midnight Eastern Standard Time 2019 Audio Visual Presentation – April 11, 2019 – midnight Eastern Standard Time 2019 Canada: My Country – April 30, 2019 – midnight Eastern Standard Time 2019 Photo Challenge – May 31, 2019 – midnight Eastern Standard Time

2019 Canada: My Country Competition

This competition is now open and you can commence uploading your images. Note the closing date is April 30, 2019.

You can check out the details of this competition here.

https://capacanada.ca/canada-my-country/

2019 Monochrome Competition

This competition now holds the CAPA record for:

five themes in a single competition

the most images submitted into one of our competitions – 861

highest number of camera clubs participating in a CAPA competition – 41

highest number of entrants for a competition (Club & Individual combined) – 192

largest number of individuals who entered a CAPA competition for the first time – 35

two judging teams used to view and scoring images in specific themes each competition category

All entrants in this competition have received their copy of the final competition report.

From this and future competitions, we will be including all the medal, merit and honourable mention winning images on our Winners Club and Winners Individual websites. These images will provide you with inspiration in entering other similar competitions in the future.

You can view the winning images here – Club Winning Images – Individual Winning Images.

The pie chart below represents the distribution of images submitted in each Monochrome theme for both the ‘Club’ and ‘Individual’ categories of this competition.

It is CAPA’s intention to offer services to its members in both English and French. With this in mind, we are working to the best of our abilities on French translations of the website’s main pages. This is a demanding task and will require some time to achieve. We appreciate your patience.

Mars 2019 Nouvelles des concours

Mise à jour des critères d’éligibilité de l’ACAP

La page web décrivant les critères d’éligibilité de l’ACAP a été mise à jour afin d’ajouter les changements suivants écrits en rouge:

Par le fait de présenter une image dans un concours de l’ACAP, le photographe certifie et convient:

1. toutes les composantes de l’image soumise est mon travail original et elle ne contient pas des éléments créés par quelqu’un d’autre; je possède et conserverai le droit d’auteur de l’image. Par exemple, le photographe n’effectuera pas une capture d’écran ou ne photographiera pas une image trouvée sur internet pour l’incorporer dans une image composite qu’il soumettra ensuite dans un concours de l’ACAP.

Je suis d’accord que:

1. Pour un concours qui comporte des critères de post-production restreints, l’ACAP a le droit de demander et de recevoir le fichier JPEG original non modifié ou le fichier RAW pour une image potentiellement gagnante lors d’un concours et cette image sera soumise au processus de vérification de l’ACAP.

Ces changements prennent effet immédiatement.

Les pages web décrivant les critères d’éligibilité ainsi que les détails des concours peuvent paraitre ennuyants à lire. Toutefois, l’objectif est de vous mettre au défi de démontrer vos habilités de photographes et de vous permettre de concourir avec d’autres photographes sur un pied d’égalité. Les juges visionneront vos images et leurs assigneront une note sur la base de ces détails.

Lisez les détails d’un concours minutieusement avant de soumettre vos images. Ne prenez pas pour acquis que vos images se qualifient seulement en vous basant sur le titre d’un concours.

Si vous n’êtes pas certain que vos images respectent les critères d’éligibilité ainsi que les détails d’un concours, alors vous êtes invité à écrire un courriel au Directeur des concours (competitions@capacanada.ca) bien avant la date de fermeture du concours.

Précisions sur la date de fermeture des concours

Une erreur a été découverte à propos de la date de fermeture des concours. En particulier ‘’Heure Normale du Centre (Ontario)’’. L’erreur a été corrigée sur les pages web suivantes et sont écrites en rouge :

2019 Portrait – 31 mars 2019 – minuit Heure Normale de l’Est 2019 Présentation audiovisuelle – 11 avril 2019 – minuit Heure Normale de l’Est 2019 Canada: mon pays – 30 avril 2019 – minuit Heure Normale de l’Est 2019 Défi photo– 31 mai 2019 – minuit Heure Normale de l’Est

2019 Concours Canada: mon pays

Ce concours est maintenant ouvert et vous pouvez commencer à télécharger vos images. Prenez note que la date de fermeture est le 30 avril 2019.

Les détails de ce concours peuvent être consultés sur cette page web :

https://capacanada.ca/canada-my-country/

2019 Concours Monochrome

Ce concours détient maintenant les records suivants pour l’ACAP :

cinq thèmes pour un même concours le plus grand nombre d’images soumises dans un même concours – 861 le plus grand nombre de clubs photos participants dans un concours de l’ACAP – 41 la plus grand nombre de participants pour un concours (Club & Individuel combiné) – 192 le plus grand nombre d’individus participants à un concours de l’ACAP pour la première fois – 35 deux équipes de juges pour visionner et noter les images pour des thèmes spécifiques dans chaque catégorie du concours

Tous les participants de ce concours ont reçu leur copie du rapport final du concours.

Pour ce concours et pour tous les prochains concours, nous allons présenter sur notre site web toutes les images gagnantes pour les médailles, les prix mérite ainsi que les mentions honorables dans les catégories Club et Individuel. Ces images seront pour vous une source d’inspiration et une invitation à participer à d’autres concours similaires dans l’avenir.

Vous pouvez visionner les images gagnantes ici – Images gagnantes Club – Images gagnantes Individuel

Le diagramme circulaire suivant illustre la répartition des images soumises dans chaque thème du concours Monochrome pour les catégories Club et Individuel :

L’ACAP veut offrir à ses membres des services en français et en anglais. Avec cet objectif en tête, nous travaillons au meilleur de nos capacités à traduire en français les principales pages du site. Cela représente un important défi et prendra un certain temps à réaliser. Merci de votre patience.