Lorna Scott, CAPA Treasurer, FCAPA

Lorna Scott spent a good deal of her working career working in the administrative and accounting field. She retired from her career in 2008, and at that time she began to pursue her photographic journey.

Lorna was always an avid photographer and mostly took images of her travels around the world. She travelled extensively from 1997 to present, visiting many interesting countries, including Africa, Peru, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Ecuador, Galapagos Islands and many more.

Lorna has been the recipient of many awards at the Langley Camera Club, for in club evaluations, outside competitions, most approved member and many awards of excellence. She also joined the Victoria Camera Club in 2020 and received the Distinguished Photographer Award from them for the 2020-2021 season.

She received her ACAPA designation in CAPA in 2018 and has recently been awarded her FCAPA. She competes regularly in CAPA competitions and has had many successful submissions, including medals, honours awards and merit certificates. She has taken the CAPA judging course and is currently on the selection committee for Langley Camera Club submissions and has also served on the selection committee for Sunshine Coast Camera Club.

In September 2012 she joined the Langley Camera Club and began to hone her photographic skills. The club allowed Lorna to try many different genres of photography. There have been multitude of speakers and demonstrations over the years and she has learned from each of them. Within the Langley Camera Club, Lorna served as treasurer from 2014-2020 and is currently holding the position of President. She is loving the challenge of her presidential duties and has instigated a series of Special Interest Groups this year, which are currently very popular. She also holds the position of Treasurer for the Pacific Zone of CAPA.