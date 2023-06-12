Subscribe to CAPA News here

London Camera Club June Update

The London Camera Club ended the year with a picnic in Springbank Park. Over 63 members and their significant others attended. We were happy to get together again and delighted to see several of our out-of-town members. The door prize, of course, was camera-themed!

Our 22-23 guest speaker series is now finished but our Program Director, Wes Smith, and several volunteers are hard at work rounding up another interesting slate of speakers for 23-24.

We are quite proud to learn that CAPA has selected three of our member’s images to represent Canada in the 2023 Four Nations Competition.

Next year we shall be trying a hybrid model for our meetings. One meeting a month will be held in-person in London with Zoom transmission to all our many members far and wide. The other three-monthly meetings will continue to be via Zoom. We have managed to keep our membership fee at $75 (per household) … a real bargain for 38 meetings and 4 competitions. You are welcome to join us no matter where you live!

Just go to our website, and click on the Membership tab.

Pia O’Leary,
LCC CAPA rep

