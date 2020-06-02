London Camera Club Comes in First

The 39th William M Glennie International Club Nature Competition was held by the Merrimack Valley Camera Club in North Andover, Massachusetts, USA earlier in 2020. The competition attracted 46 Camera Clubs from the USA and 22 from clubs from Canada, South Africa, Australia and the UK. The Club competition winners are based on the aggregate score of 10 images submitted by each club with no more than 2 images by any one photographer.

It was a good competition for CAPA Clubs with two Ontario Clubs in the top six. The London Camera Club came in first with an aggregate score of 256, with The Toronto Digital Photography Club (TDPC) coming in 5th equal with a score of 250. The other clubs in the top six were two from Australia, one from the USA and one from the UK.

Missy Mandel from TDPC was Best of Show with an image entitled “Silver Fox Vixen Feeding” that scored a perfect 30. The London Camera Club had 1 Judges Award, 2 First in Category Awards and 1 Merit Award. Other members of TDPC had 3 Merit Awards. Two other CAPA Clubs gained Merit Awards (Richmond Hill CC, Ontario and Victoria Camera Club, BC).

Silver Fox Vixen Feeding by Missy Madel