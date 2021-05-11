Subscribe to CAPA News here

Lions Gate Camera Club

Lions Gate Camera Club is pleased to invite all camera clubs in British Columbia and Yukon to enter our 16th annual photograph competition. Celebration of Nature Photography 2021. All images submitted for this competition will be judged by a panel of three leading nature photographers completely independent of Lions Gate Camera Club.  Each club is invited to submit up to SIX images of our natural world. We use the CAPA guidelines for Nature/Wildlife photography.

Clubs intending to enter this year’s competition should contact the Lions Gate Camera Club,
through Tony Keen at tkeen@shaw.ca on or before October 1, 2021.

The entry fee for each club is $30.00. A complete set of rules and specifications will be sent to each participating club. https://lionsgatecameraclub.com/

 

