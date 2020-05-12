Len Suchan, CAPA Treasurer

Len Suchan has spent most of his working career in a business environment, specializing in the accounting field. This has provided employment in the Retail Co-operative System, the Hotel Industry, and his own accounting firm. In 2017 retiring from these activities.

Photography came into the realm 25 years ago when he joined the local Saskatoon Camera Club. The Club allowed Len to learn from other photographers and presenters. Len has participated in many of the Club’s Clinic’s and Year-end competitions which earned him a number of awards and ribbons. Within the Saskatoon Camera Club, Len has served as V.P. & President for 4 consecutive years. Len Chaired the Saskatoon City Hospital’s “Festival of Trees” photography for 11 years.

Len has participated in many photography workshops of which the OPAW in Kelowna, BC was his favourite. Being a member of the Prairie Region of Photographic Art, Len has participated in the Print Circuit and enjoys the Annual Outing each year.

Presently Len continues to serve as the CAPA Treasurer, which is a great opportunity and learning experience. In CAPA, Len has achieved the MCAPA, ACAPA and FCAPA designations along with an Honorary Life Membership. Len’s photographic specialties include flowers, candid’s, wedding, trips and many hospital fund raisers. As well as grandchildren and family provide many opportunities for photography.

Len has had several his photos published in books, articles and he has been published in Canadian Camera Magazine. Len has photographed in Churchill, MB (Polar Bears), France, the Maritimes, Northern Ontario and California. Producing several photography books are also part of his accomplishments.