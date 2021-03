The Latow Photographers Guild in Burlington, Ont. is hosting their 41st annual Photography Seminar & Workshop. The dates are 10-11 April for the Seminar (two mornings) and 17-18 April for two morning workshops, all on the theme of Landscape Photography and the Meaning of Life, featuring Nova Scotia’s Kas Stone. The evening of Saturday 10 April is the time for our annual International AV Festival.