Latow AV Festival

The lineup of shows for this year’s Latow International Audio-Visual Festival is now finalized.

This year we had submissions from Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, Norway and South Africa that will make up the shows that will be presented at this year’s gala evening presentation on April 13th at the Art Gallery of Burlington (see the poster for the lineup).

If you need AV Festival tickets for family and friends they are $10.00 in advance and can be purchased online through http://latowseminar.com/product/av-festival-saturday-evening/ or they can be purchased that evening “at-the-door” for $15.00 (depending on availability).

One last thing… I hope you’ll spread the word through social media… to your friends, camera club acquaintances and your larger photography community about this unique AV showcase presentation on the BIG size screen here at the Art Gallery of Burlington.

