Latow Audio Visual Festival

The Latow International Audio Visual Festival is unique in this area and is the highlight of the year in the AV community. Images are presented on a theatre-size screen with audio soundtracks presented in surround sound in a unique international exhibition using the AV medium. It’s a premier showcase to see an exciting display of photography on different topics, using different audio-visual techniques to tell a story or to show off an artistic vision. A great evening for photographers, other visual artists, and those who simply appreciate a good entertaining show.

Saturday, 14 April 2018, 7:00pm to ~ 9:00

For more information about the festival or to submit an entry please visit: http://latowseminar.com/av-festival/