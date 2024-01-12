Latest News From The Richmond Photo Club Society

On November 28, The Richmond Photo Club held a Print Evaluation evening at the Thompson Community Centre in Richmond, BC. This event was very well attended. 32 prints were submitted by our members and 27 of these achieved award recognition.

Our CAPA certified judge for the evening was Neil Le Nobel.

We are very pleased to be able to show a few of the Gold recipients publicly on The Richmond Arts Council Website. You can view these outstanding images by clicking on this link.

The Artists and the titles of their works are noted below:

Up Up in the Sky Albert Tsai

The Swan Flies Away Albert Tsai

Pansey Movement Gerry Boretta

Colorful Cuba Juliet Fricker

Vietnamese Pipe Smoker Juliet Fricker

Dawn at Fisherman’s Wharf Kyoko Kimura

In The Image of a Body Builder Susan Olsen

Crown Jewel on Waterfront Eva Sylvanna Wong

An evening of illumination and reflection Eva Sylvanna Wong

Temples of Bagan in Myanmar Urs Fricker

Beauty in Ethiopia Urs Fricker

We thank all our club participants for their contribution to this event. We look forward to showing more of our members works throughout 2024!