Larry Breitkreutz, FCAPA, Hon FCAPA

Photography has long been a joy and inspiration for Larry. Capturing moments of history and creating artistic images continues to be an interesting challenge. Using multiple exposures and intentional camera movement allows Larry to express a world often overlooked by the casual observer.

His images have received numerous awards in CAPA and other photo competitions.

His many photographic activities include participation in local camera clubs as well as with CAPA on the national level. Larry served as the CAPA Pacific Zone Director from 2009-2015. During this time, he chaired a dynamic team consisting of members from several photo clubs from the greater Vancouver region to organize and run the CAPA Canada Camera Conference dubbed as CAPA Photo Expo 2015.