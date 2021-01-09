Larry Breitkreutz, FCAPA, Hon FCAPA

Photography has long been a joy and inspiration for Larry. Capturing moments of history and creating artistic images continues to be an interesting challenge. Using multiple exposures and intentional camera movement allows Larry to express a world often overlooked by the casual observer.
His images have received numerous awards in CAPA and other photo competitions.
His many photographic activities include participation in local camera clubs as well as with CAPA on the national level. Larry served as the CAPA Pacific Zone Director from 2009-2015. During this time, he chaired a dynamic team consisting of members from several photo clubs from the greater Vancouver region to organize and run the CAPA Canada Camera Conference dubbed as CAPA Photo Expo 2015.
Subsequently, Larry served as President of CAPA from 2015-2017, and now serves as Past-President.
Completion of the CAPA Judging Course allowed Larry to develop proficiency in judging photographic images, and eventually becoming a CAPA Certified Judge. In this role he as judged many local, national, and international competitions.
Larry enjoys sharing his passion for photography with others and has been a photo instructor for many years. In 2011 he was awarded the CAPA Fellowship – FCAPA and in 2017 he received the Hon FCAPA.
Please contact Larry at: past-pres@capacanada.ca
Enjoy a selection of Larry’s works below.