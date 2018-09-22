CAPA Award to Larry Breitkreutz

Larry Breitkreutz was awarded the Honorary Fellow CAPA Award for his dedicated support for CAPA over many years. In the past, he was the President of the Crescent Beach Photography Club, CAPA Zone Director for the Pacific Region and the national President of CAPA. In addition, he lead the organization committee for the 2015 CAPA Photo Expo held at the University of British Columbia. CAPA Director of Competitions Sheldon Boles presented Larry with the award on behalf of the CAPA Board of Directors. The presentation was made at the Crescent Beach Photography Club on September 19,2018.