Langley Camera Club November Presentation

Zoom Speaker Presentation – 11/29/2023 – Doors Open 6:50 PM

Multiply Your Creativity with Multiple Exposure – Dennis Ducklow

The many joys of photography include the endless possibilities available to us. Dennis will share his journey from being a ‘straight shooter; to an impressionist photographer.

He will explain how he uses multiple exposure as well as intentional camera movement in different ways to create impressionist and abstract photographs, photos that are unique, non-replicable and highly personal.

The talk will be illustrated with many examples and a slide show.

Participants will:

Gain a perspective on where impressionism comes from, inspiration from past masters, and why

it’s relevant today. Learn specific techniques they can use right away to create impressionist and abstract photos

with any camera Learn about an approach to photography that will challenge them to see in new ways and expand their ways of responding to a scene

Further information by clicking here

When you register by emailing president@langleycameraclub.ca a link will be sent out prior to the night.