Langley Camera Club November Presentation

Zoom Speaker Presentation – 11/29/2023 – Doors Open 6:50 PM
Multiply Your Creativity with Multiple Exposure – Dennis Ducklow
The many joys of photography include the endless possibilities available to us. Dennis will share his journey from being a ‘straight shooter; to an impressionist photographer.
He will explain how he uses multiple exposure as well as intentional camera movement in different ways to create impressionist and abstract photographs, photos that are unique, non-replicable and highly personal.
The talk will be illustrated with many examples and a slide show.
Participants will:
- Gain a perspective on where impressionism comes from, inspiration from past masters, and why
it’s relevant today.
- Learn specific techniques they can use right away to create impressionist and abstract photos
with any camera
- Learn about an approach to photography that will challenge them to see in new ways and expand their ways of responding to a scene
Further information by clicking here
When you register by emailing president@langleycameraclub.ca a link will be sent out prior to the night.