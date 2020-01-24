Kayla Stevenson, FCAPA

Kayla has been a photographer since her teen years when she proudly used her first camera, a Kodak ‘Brownie’ to record a family trip to the Grand Canyon. Since then the technology and her gear have changed many times, but her enthusiasm for photography has not. She currently shoots with three cameras interchangeably – a Canon 7D Mark II DSLR, Sony a6000 Mirrorless and iPhone X, all with good capabilities for both still and video.

She loves to travel and has the good fortune and good health to be able to travel all over the world, including many trips to Africa, her favourite place for adventure and wildlife photography. More recently, her journey has taken her more towards artistic interpretations of her images, both in camera and in her digital darkroom, always exploring and learning new ways to present her photographic stories.

An active volunteer, Kayla serves on the Executive of the Langley Camera Club. She is also a CAPA Certified Judge. She has been a member of CAPA since 2010 and currently serves on the National Board as Director of Membership.