Kathryn Delany Receives MCAPA Award

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art takes great pleasure in awarding Kathryn Delany the Maple Leaf Honour Award and designation.

Kathryn joined CAPA in 2021and has been a member of the Victoria Camera Club since 2019. She has been a very active member of the club and was Chairperson for the Intermediate/Advanced Review Workshop Program for 2 years. She organized the creative special interest group and ran this group for the past year and will continue next year. She has been on the Mentorship Program for the past 3 years. She also has contributed to the club’s printed magazine in 2021 and 2022. The magazine has been discontinued, but she has contributed to the more recent blog.

She has competed successfully in many CAPA competitions and has had medals, merit awards and many honourable mentions!

She was awarded the Advanced Photographer of the Year award in 2024 and 2025 by the Victoria Camera Club.

She has presented several workshops to her club and is an incredible asset to the Victoria Camera Club and CAPA.

Please join me in extending congratulations on attaining her honours designation from CAPA!